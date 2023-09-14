Drew Barrymore has been dropped as host of the upcoming National Book Awards ceremony.

The ‘ET’ actress, 48, was ditched a day after her talk show taped its first episode since the Hollywood actors and writers strike started, sparking accusations she had crossed the picket line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the National Book Foundation, which presents the National Book Award, said in a statement on Tuesday (12.09.23): “The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture.

“In light of the announcement that ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony.”

The awards event is referred to as the Academy Awards of the publishing world and is scheduled for 15 November.

Drew Barrymore getting her CBS talk show back on track did not cause issues with the actors’ guild, which is also on strike, as daytime talk shows are governed by a different Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists contract.

But her series employs at least three writers who are members of the writers guild, which has been on strike since early May – who were picketing outside the CBS Broadcast Building on Monday. (11.09.23)

Chelsea White, one of the show’s writers, told the New York Post on the picket line: “The only people I know for sure that are not going back are us three WGA writers. And the rest, I can’t really speak for.

“I think first and foremost, this is obviously way bigger than just ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and writers.

“We are out here standing with our union and feeling great and excited always to stand with our union.”

Despite not technically crossing the picket line, Drew was slammed by members of both the actors’ and writers’ guilds for restarting her show amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The fourth season of her talk show is set to air from 18 September.

Drew said on Instagram on Sunday (10.09.23) she was “making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me”.

She added: “I own this choice.”

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rejected A Role In Maleficent & Laughed On The Face Of Her Momma, Source Claimed “She Was Bored & Not In The Mood”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News