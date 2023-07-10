Drake has defended painting his nails pink by claiming the world is “homophobic.” The 36-year-old rapper shared behind-the-scenes snaps from his ‘Her Loss’ Tour in which he could be seen wearing earrings and sporting pink nails but hit back when fellow rapper and close friend Lil Yachty made a comment about his look.

Lil Yachty wrote: “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drake responded: “GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM, AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it. Wait, is the world homophobic? Smh.”

The ‘Strike’ hitmaker – whose real name is Miles Parks McCollum – was quick to reply to the comment and decreed that his “brother” was not supposed to act such a way in public and then claimed that others just “don’t get him.”

Drake wrote: “woo-sah brother, [you’re] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF.”

Earlier this year, Drake sat down for an interview with Lil Yachty where he teased that he was considering a “graceful exit” from the music industry, 13 years on from when his debut album ‘Thank Me Later’ topped the charts,

Speaking on the first ‘Moody Conversations’ episode on YouTube, Drake said: “Well, I think on a broader scale, I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day — but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.

“I feel like a lot of people that I’ve watched as the years have gone on, it’s a really addictive competitive space. Oftentimes you’re addicted to the competition itself.”

Must Read: Tom Holland Had To Wear A Thong Underneath His Spider-Man Suit Leaving Him With Serious Misgivings: “Would My Ar*ehole Ever Be The Same Again?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News