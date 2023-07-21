Drake and Michael B Jordan have invested in a pickleball team. The award-winning rap star and Michael, 36, have both invested in the Brooklyn Aces, a team that features in the new Major League Pickleball competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rich Kleiman, the team’s majority owner, told PEOPLE: “We’re thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole.

“In addition to the marketing and creative acumen that Michael B. Jordan, Drake, and [businessman] Steve Stoute bring to the table, our investor group includes some of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business. We’re looking forward to what our second season brings.”

Last year, meanwhile, Tom Brady also announced that he was investing in a pickleball team. The former NFL star took to social media to share the news with his followers. Tom said on Instagram: “Look, I’ve been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career, in my 40s, even into my 50s, 60s, 70s! As long as I can, right? And I think I got the answer. Seems like everyone else has the answer too – pickleball!”

Tom hopes he can use his profile to grow the popularity of the game. Speaking about his investment, Tom explained: “We’re going to keep bringing awareness to this thing all around the country, all around the world. And look, you know how I get with competition, right? I love that’s it’s become such a popular neighborhood sport. It’s a great way to get out of the house, but I’m coming to win. I’m coming to the dominate the sport. Pickleball – let’s f****** go!”

Must Read: Justin Bieber To Get Rid Of His Last Traces Of Romance With Selena Gomez? Plans To Get This Love Symbol Removed After 5 Years Of Wedding With Hailey Bieber!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News