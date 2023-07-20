Dolph Lundgren has married Emma Krokdal. The 65-year-old actor and Emma, 27, tied the knot in Mykonos, Greece, on July 13. Dolph and Emma – who is a personal trainer – announced their engagement back in June 2020.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the loved-up couple shared: “We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends. With both COVID and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times.

“We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness – in the land of the Gods.” Dolph – who is perhaps best known for playing Ivan Drago in ‘Rocky IV‘ – actually teased his wedding on social media before he tied the knot.

Alongside a photo of the couple enjoying the summer sunshine, he wrote on Instagram: “Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos [heart emoji] (sic)” The Hollywood star took to Instagram at the time to share a photo of Emma and her sparkling engagement ring.

Dolph – who was born in Spanga in Sweden – captioned the post: “Something very special happened here in Sweden.” Dolph has also heaped praise on Emma, describing her as an “angel”. The actor told journalist Graham Bensinger: “I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She’s had an interesting life.

“She came over here from a small town in Norway. She was married here and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don’t have to deal with.” Dolph suggested that they make a good combination. The movie star said: “She’s quite mature and at the same time, I think I’m quite youthful.”

