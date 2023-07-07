Dolly Parton stole her signature look from her “town tramp”. The Jolene’ country icon, 77, who grew up in Sevier County, Tennessee, and once said she had spent $1 million dollars on her breast enlargements, said looking trashy was a “country girl’s idea of glamour”.

Dolly is quoted in the Daily Star saying: “I based my look on the town tramp, the trash in our county.

“She had long beautiful red nails, bright red lipstick, peroxide yellow hair, high-heeled shoes, short skirts. I thought she was absolutely beautiful. “I thought, ‘That’s what I’m going to be when I grow up – trash.’” Dolly Parton has constantly made quips about her appearance, including: “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.”

Despite her perkiness, Dolly Parton recently hinted age was getting to her when she admitted she has always found touring “taxing”.

Dolly also told reporters she no longer goes on the road for long stretches as she doesn’t like to be “far away from home”.

Dolly, who has been married to her husband Carter Dean, 80, since 1966, said at a press event to promote her new album ‘Rockstar’ and upcoming memoir ‘Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones’: “It’s always been taxing, the reason I don’t tour now is because I don’t want to be that far away from home. We’re getting older and I’ve got a lot of business that I do and the movies that I do.

“So we’re close to home and I just really do prepare, just like coming over for this, we had a band and before I had to cancel once – my husband was sick at the time but he’s fine now but you do plan and I do not plan to tour at this time.”

Dolly Parton also claimed “good doctors, good lighting and good makeup” helps her stay looking youthful as she heads for her 80th birthday.

Her last tour was 2016’s ‘Pure and Simple’ shows, which took in more than 60 cities in the US and Canada.

Dolly has said she is “so excited” to be putting out her long-promised rock album.

She vowed to make a rocky record after she was last year inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In a statement ahead of the release on 17 November she said: “I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album ‘Rockstar’.

“I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure.

“I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

