‘Doctor Who: Unleashed’ To Give Fans An Inside Sneak Peek Including Exclusive Interviews With A New “Access All Areas” Show

‘Doctor Who: Unleashed’ will take fans behind the scenes with a new “access all areas” show.

The upcoming companion programme – which will air on BBC Three and iPlayer this November – promises “unmissable insight” into the iconic series with former BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat star Steffan Powell stepping into the TARDIS as the host.

The new show will air immediately after every episode of ‘Doctor Who’ to give viewers a glimpse at how the iconic sci-fi favourite is made.

There will also be exclusive interviews with stars in front of – and behind – the camera.

Returning ‘Doctor Who’ showrunner Russell T Davies compared the programme to ‘Doctor Who Confidential’ – which aired in 2005 – and insisted he wants to carry on that legacy by inspiring “a whole new generation” of people to chase a career in television.

He said: “Over the years, I meet so many people who were inspired to find careers in TV, because of the behind-the-scenes material the BBC would show.

“And now it’s back, in the grand old tradition of ‘Doctor Who Confidential’, but in a brand new form, Unleashed!

“So a whole new generation – and faithful fans of old – can see what the stars and the crew get up to behind the cameras.”

Host Steffan added: “When you’re told Russell T Davies is asking for you to present a show, you say, ‘when does he want me?’ Doesn’t matter, I’ll be there…

“There’s a really fun and fascinating group of people bringing ‘Doctor Who’ to life – I can’t wait for the audience to meet them.

“I’m so chuffed to have been trusted to help tell, in all its glory, the story of what goes into making the magic happen.”

And Jo Pearce, Bright Branch Creative Director and ‘Doctor Who: Unleashed’ Executive Producer, commented: “This series gives audiences access to all areas, led brilliantly by Steffan Powell, viewers are invited to see what really goes into the making of ‘Doctor Who’.

“It’s been such a privilege to create this show and we’re so grateful to the cast and crew who welcomed us in and allowed us to tell the story behind the drama.”

Stay tuned to KoiMoi For More Hollywood updates.

Must Read: When JK Rowling Slid A Note To Harry Potter’s Screenwriter Reminding The Makers Of Dumbledore’s S*xuality That He Is Gay: “There Is A S*xual Dimension To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News