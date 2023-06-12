Jennifer Grey was overcome with emotion as she presented her dad Joel Grey with a Lifetime Achievement gong at the Tony Awards on Sunday (11.06.23).

The 63-year-old actress, Jennifer became visibly emotional as she handed her 91-year-old dad – who is best known for portraying the Master of Ceremonies in the musical ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway – the coveted accolade at the United Palace in New York City.

After receiving the award from his daughter, Jennifer Grey, Joel told the audience: “It’s ultimately the people, the community … all of you … who have made this ride more outstanding than I could have imagined.”

Joel has won a long list of awards during his career, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA Award.

In 2015, Jennifer Grey also presented her dad with the Douglas Watt Lifetime Achievement Award at the Annual Fred and Adele Astaire Awards in New York City.

The actress was overcome with emotion on that occasion, too.

She said at the time: “I didn’t expect to feel like that. I feel like Liza [Minnelli], all gaspy and stuff!”

But after composing herself, Jennifer spoke in glowing terms about her dad, admitting that he’s been a huge source of inspiration for her.

Jennifer Grey said at the time: “I’m so inspired by my dad. By the sheer breadth of his work, his love of life.”

Jennifer Grey also claimed that the “world is just markedly better for him being here”.

The actress – who made her career breakthrough in the teen comedy film ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ – said: “As someone who has clung to his every move my entire life his incredible career only pales in comparison to the accomplishment of how he lives his life, his gigantic heart. This world is just markedly better for him being here.”

