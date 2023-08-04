Len Wiseman is engaged to actress CJ Franco. The 50-year-old Hollywood director – who was previously married to Kate Beckinsale – proposed to 32-year-old CJ during a sun-soaked holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the Independence Day weekend as they celebrated eight years after they first met.

Len popped the question during dinner at their favourite restaurant as a fireworks display kicked off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CJ told PEOPLE: “He got down on his knee and said ‘I know we’ve only know each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock. He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us. I didn’t hear anything he said but he looked really cute doing it!”

The actress revealed the newly-engaged couple ended the evening in a swimming pool surrounded by “candles and rose petals” but she nearly suffered a disaster when her new Cartier diamond ring slipped off her finger during the swim.

She added: “It was like a dream until I realised my ring was missing. We put goggles on and spent the next half hour searching the bottom of the pool for lost treasure – as romantically as possible.”

CJ also shared pictures of the trip on her Instagram page, showing off her new ring. She wrote: “Been keeping a little secret since 4th of July! I wanted to keep it quiet until we could share the news with our families in Northern California. Super happy, swipe to see a photo from today!”

The couple met back in 2015 after Wiseman’s marriage to his ‘Underworld’ star Kate collapsed. The director was previously married to teacher Dana before tying the knot with second wife Kate in 2004. The union lasted until their separation in 2015 and they later divorced citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Wiseman met CJ when she was 25 at a July 4 party in Malibu, California.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Faces A Major Wardrobe Malfunction As She Flashes Her B**bs Showing Off Her Barbie-Inspired Lacy Lingerie, Netizens Say “Looks Like She Is In The Strip Club Bathroom”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News