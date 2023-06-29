Diane Kruger Reveals Her Summer Wardrobe Essentials: "Little Slip Dresses, White Sneakers & Sandals..."

Diane Kruger likes dressing “outside” her “comfort zone” more than ever.

The 46-year-old actress admits she is far more “adventurous” in her forties than she was when she was younger after she rocked a daring tutu, bustier and thigh-high PVC boots to Serpentine Gallery’s annual summer party this week.

Diane Kruger told British Vogue: “I feel like maybe I like to have a little more fun and be a little more adventurous than back then.

Diane Kruger added, “I’m still drawn to similar silhouettes, but I like dressing outside of my comfort zone more.”

The German actress revealed her go-to summer wardrobe essentials include: “Little slip dresses, white sneakers and sandals, hats and kaftans. I love kaftans.”

Diane Kruger previously revealed her mom thinks she’s “too old” to wear short dresses.

The ‘National Treasure’ actress sported a chic ensemble for the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner, held at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, in 2021, but she confessed her mother wasn’t too keen on her outfit choice.

Uploading a snap of herself from the party, taken in the bathroom, she captioned it: “My mother told me tonight that I’m probably too old to wear this short of a dress….F… THAT!!! … Oh and that gorgeous ring is probably too expensive for me. Love you Mama … Thank you @LouisVuitton for this super cool dress/top. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Diane Kruger previously admitted that the “only thing that matters” to her now is her daughter.

The actress-and-model – who welcomed a child into the world in late 2018 with her co-star Norman Reedus – admitted she didn’t feel ready for parenthood when she got pregnant but she is glad that real-life events changed her plans and gave her a baby.

Diane Kruger said: “For a long time I didn’t have that desire to have children. I had my habits and I was fine … In a nutshell, I didn’t feel ready. Life, on the other hand, wanted my daughter to arrive at the right time.

“It was a surprise, one of the wonderful ones. I continued acting during my pregnancy and when I stopped working before giving birth, I felt peaceful, I didn’t have the silly feeling of having lost out on a role. Now the only thing that matters is my daughter. Not sleeping for 24 hours is not a problem, as long as you are well. And I resigned myself to travelling with mountains of luggage. I used to fly only with hand luggage … But I decided to give myself a six-month break to fully enjoy it.”

