DeVon Franklin’s love for Meagan Good “has not gone away”.

The 45-year-old film producer and Meagan, 41, finalized their divorce last year, but DeVon insists that he remains very fond of his ex-wife and confirmed that they’re still in contact with each other.

DeVon Franklin told ‘The Breakfast Club’, “The love for us has not gone away. It’s just changed form.”

DeVon Franklin revealed that he’s been through a rollercoaster of emotions since splitting from the actress.

However, the producer is now feeling “much better” than he did in the aftermath of their split.

He said, “Mentally, I’m doing much better. But the process to that, like, I can sit here before all of you and have this interview and be calm and introspective and all that. But that comes from a process, you know?”

DeVon also confessed that he needed time to “heal”.

He said, “I mean, there are nights [where] I’m crying myself to sleep.

“There are moments when I’ve been angry, but I’ve allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal because in my experience when I’m not facing what I’m feeling, then I’m trying to find something else to help me get through the pain.”

Meanwhile, Meagan Good previously revealed that she’s tried to retain a positive outlook since her split from DeVon

The actress is determined to remain optimistic about her future, despite their high-profile split.

Discussing her approach to life, Meagan Good – who was married to the producer between 2012 and 2022 – told E! News, “Perception is everything, get excited for what’s next. If God has allowed it and it’s out of your control, well then, what’s coming next is even better and even greater, so be excited about that, be open-minded.”

