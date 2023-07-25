John Boyega and Denzel Washington’s son are in the running to play Levi Roots.

The ‘Star Wars’ actor, 31, and ‘Tenet’ star John David Washington, 38, are part of the shortlist of stars wanted for the role of the British-Jamaican entrepreneur, 65, who went from musician to the founder of Reggae Reggae Sauce, which was backed on the BBC’s ‘Dragons’ Den’ series.

Levi said on BBC Radio 2 about his upcoming biopic: “I’ve just been sent the list (of actors), which is getting so exciting.

“We’ve now got a director and I’ve been sent a list of some absolutely amazing actors to play me.

“I would love for somebody who knows the Levi story. Someone like John Boyega, you know, from Peckham?

“He knows my story, he’s lived my life. I’m in Brixton and he’s from Peckham. So he would know what it is to play Levi and to do that.”

Levi added ‘Top Boy’ actor Ashley Walters, 41 – who went from rapping in ‘So Solid Crew’ to acting – was also among those being lined up to play him.

He said: “So someone like him or Ashley from ‘So Solid Crew’, someone like that from ‘Top Boy’ and that sort of thing… I’ve been saying even some of the people in the mix is astonishing.

“Even Denzel Washington’s son is in the mix of the people. He’s brilliant. He’s in some great things.”

Born Keith Valentine Graham in Jamaica, Levi moved to London as a child and became a Reggae musician and acquaintance of Bob Marley.

His 2007 appearance on ‘Dragons’ Den’ landed him cash backing for his recipe for a Jamaican jerk/barbecue sauce, and he now has a £30 million fortune after the condiment became a supermarket staple.

Levi added about his hope a film of life could inspire others: “If the film can inspire another generation, that will (mean) somebody who’s ordinary doing this thing, but has conviction, and believes in himself.

“If the film can inspire another generation, that will mean somebody who’s ordinary doing this thing.”

