Dennis Rodman has had a picture of his girlfriend tattooed onto his face.

The 62-year-old former basketball player has been dating Yella Yella for a mere few months but decided to get an image of her inked onto his face

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: “So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it!”

He captioned a YouTube video showing off the tattoo: “WHY NOT”

Yella appeared to be amazed at the cheek tattoo, as she marvelled at how the artist had managed to capture her likeness,

In the video, she said: “Oh my, god. It is really me.”

However, in a new interview, Yella admitted that she didn’t want her husband to get a tattoo on his face and tried to discourage him from the idea.

She told TMZ Sports: “I actually told him not to do it. I’m like, ‘What’re you doing!”

But Dennis – who was initially married to Annie Bakes from 1992 until 1993, then to actress Carmen Electra from 1998 until 1999 and then to Michelle Moyer from 2002 until 2021 -insisted that his relationship with Yella was his “last dance” and wanted to pay tribute to such a “lovely woman” with the body art.

He said: “This is my last dance with a woman. She’s very lovely. And I thank her for loving me the way I am — and that’s why I did it for her.”

The outlet went on to add that the former NBA star had initially hoped the tattoo would be “even bigger” than it eventually turned out to be and that Yella had labelled him “a wild boy” over his actions.

