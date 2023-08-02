Emma Corrin needed a Marvel Cinematic Universe “debrief” after signing up for ‘Deadpool 3’. The 27-year-old star will play the villain opposite Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming movie.

Recently, the actor admitted they knew very little about the comic book world when signing up for the film, and now they have grown to understand how the different movies and characters are linked, they think it is “amazing”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma Corrin told Empire magazine, “Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person. I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’

Emma Corrin continued, “It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f***. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

And now ‘The Crown’ star – who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns – feels “really lucky” to be part of the MCU because they understand “why it means as much as it does to so many people.”

The ‘Deadpool 3‘ villain added: “It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings.”

Emma feels “really excited” to play the villain in the movie because it is such a different role to anything they’ve previously done.

The ‘My Policeman‘ star was approached by director Shawn Levy after seeing them perform on stage but was in the dark about the details of the project. They said: “I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch. So I met him being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about.’”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Jason Momoa Leaves Us Drooling With Thirst Trap Glimpses Of His Bare Body In The Swimming Pool Amid Snowfall, Netizen Gets Naughty As She Reacts “You’re Called Global Warming Cause You’re Melting The Ice”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News