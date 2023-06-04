David Faustino says that Christina Applegate is trying to build her strength amid her multiple sclerosis (MS) battle.

The 49-year-old actor attended the 30th annual Race to Erase MS gala in Los Angeles on Friday (02.06.23) to support his ‘Married… with Children’ co-star and explained that she did not feel strong enough to attend the event.

David Faustino told People: “She’s not strong enough to be here tonight. I’m just here to offer her as much support and love for her as I can.

“I think she just wants to get a little stronger. I’m thinking she’ll be here next year. She was on the fence, but she just said, ‘I’m just not feeling up to it right now.'”

Christina was diagnosed with MS – a degenerative neurological disease that affects the central nervous system – in 2021 and David revealed that she had been in contact with her colleagues on the sitcom, which ran from 1987 to 1997, to break the bad news.

He said: “She reached out to all of us.”

Applegate declared last month that she is unlikely to work on camera again in the wake of her diagnosis but is open to voiceover work.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she explained: “I’m probably not going to work on-camera again.”

The 51-year-old star did express pleasure that her final acting role was working with Linda Cardellini on the Netflix series ‘Dead to Me’.

Christina said: “Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are … I’m so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I’ve ever known.”

