David Bowie’s fashion designer daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones says making art has helped her “get out of dark places”.

Known as Lexi, the 23-year-old recently launched her own clothing line emblazoned with her full name and an ALXX slogan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She opened up about her mental health struggles on her website, which has featured her paintings.

Lexi said: “I have struggled with mental health issues for a majority of my life and creating art has always been a coping mechanism of mine, to get out of dark places that felt impossible to see my way out of.”

Her clothing range includes a hoodie for £89, a tote bag for £33 and T-shirts and crop tops.

Lexi’s supermodel mum and David Bowie’s widow Iman, 68, has been promoting her daughter’s collection on her social media.

in January, Lexi marked the seventh anniversary of her dad’s 2016 cancer death aged 69 by uploading a tribute on social media of the pair playing piano together.

Must Read: Travis Barker Drops His Blink-182 Tour Schedule Unattended Owing To An Urgent Family Matter, Shares Instagram Stories From A Prayer Room

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News