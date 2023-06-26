Dave Grohl helped Guns N’ Roses close Glastonbury on Saturday (25.06.23) night.

The ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ hitmakers – featuring the original line-up of Axl Rose, 61, Slash, 57, and 59-year-old Duff McKagan – were the final act to perform on the Pyramid Stage on the penultimate day of the world-famous festival, and at the end of their set, the Foo Fighters frontman came out on stage to join them on ‘Paradise City’.

Introducing his friend Dave Grohl, Guns ‘N Roses singer Axl Rose said, “There’s never such a thing as too many guitars!”

The hit-filled set – which surprised fans by starting on time despite the group’s reputation for frequently being hours late to the stage – appeared blighted by sound issues. And at one point, Axl Rose told the crowd, “I cant walk out here that far because when I do I can only hear me and I cant hear the band. I’m not trying to wuss out they were.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Dave also made a guest appearance to play drums with The Pretenders.

Singer Chrissie Hynde had first brought The Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr – who had briefly joined the band in 1987 – onto the Park Stage to perform a string of hits including ‘Back on the Chain Gang’ and ‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’.

She told the crowd, “My favourite thing about Glastonbury over the years is seeing my guitar heroes.”

And later, she brought out Dave Grohl to play on ‘Tattooed Love Boys’.

Chrissie Hynde joked as she introduced the former Nirvana drummer to the stage, “Apparently there’s a drunk guy backstage…he insists on playing.”

Fans had also spotted Sir Paul McCartney at the side of the stage, and he popped out to give a quick thumbs up to the audience before retreating back to the sidelines.

On Friday (23.06.23), the Foo Fighters themselves performed a secret set on the Pyramid stage after being billed as mystery act The Churnups, though a number of clues leading up to the festival had made many fans correctly guess the identity of the unknown band.

