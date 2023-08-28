Darius Jackson has hailed Keke Palmer as a “one-of-a-kind being”.

The actress celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday (08.26.23), and Darius, 29, has taken to social media to wish her a happy birthday.

He wrote on X: “Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys and triumphs! (sic)”

Darius has also shared a video of Keke cuddling their six-month-old son Leodis.

Keke previously revealed that Darius took her out for dinner to celebrate her birthday.

The actress thanked her boyfriend for making it a “special” occasion.

She wrote on Instagram: “D, thank you for taking me out to lunch on my birthday as always. I know, it’s not always my birthday but you always do take me out. I just thank you for making it special and it’s so sweet. (sic)”

The loved-up duo have been together since August 2021. But their romance was thrown into the spotlight in July, when Darius criticised his girlfriend for wearing a sheer outfit to an Usher concert.

Alongside footage of Keke at the concert in Las Vegas, he tweeted: “It’s the outfit tho … you a mom (sic)”

Darius subsequently doubled down on his criticism, saying that he has “standards and morals”.

Darius – whose comments led to questions about their relationship status – wrote: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

