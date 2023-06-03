Danny Masterson is being kept in “administrative segregation” in jail for his safety. The 47-year-old actor faces up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty during a retrial in Los Angeles last month of drugging and raping two women.

Danny is currently behind bars at the L.A. County Men’s Central Jail, while he awaits sentencing.

TMZ reports that Danny Masterson has not been placed in lockup with the general population, but instead, he is being housed in “administrative segregation” for his own safety. This is the same unit where fellow famous faces such as Suge Knight and O.J. Simpson previously stayed.

Danny Masterson – who is best known for starring in ‘That ’70s Show’ – was found guilty by a jury of seven women and five men. However, the jury failed to reach a verdict on a third count that alleged Masterson raped a long-time girlfriend.

During the trial, Masterson was accused of raping three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. The actor was accused of drugging the women before assaulting them.

It was also alleged that Danny Masterson – who did not testify – used his links to the Church of Scientology to escape the repercussions for years. The women claimed that they were intimidated, harassed and stalked by the Church. On the other hand, his team argued that the acts were consensual. They also questioned the reliability of the witnesses.

Masterson faced a retrial in Los Angeles after jurors failed to reach a verdict in 2022. Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo declared a mistrial following lengthy deliberations by the jurors. The judge said at the time: “I find the jurors hopelessly deadlocked.”

