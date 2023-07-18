Danielle Lloyd’s dreams of having another child are over as she faces having a hysterectomy due to a cancer scare.

The 39-year-old model – who has Archie, 13, Harry, 12, and George, nine, with ex-husband Jamie Ohara, and Ronnie, five, and 20-month-old Autumn with spouse Michael O’Neill – was rushed to hospital six weeks ago after suffering heavy bleeding, and while she thought she was having miscarriages, doctors discovered large cysts on both ovaries and a thickened womb lining, so she has undergone a biopsy and is waiting to find out if she has endometrial cancer.

Danielle Lloyd told New! magazine: “When you hear the word cancer, you just think, ’Oh my God, I’m going to die.’ I just can’t stop crying and have said to Michael, ‘I don’t want to leave my kids.’ I’m trying to stay positive for them, but it’s been horrendous. I’m sat here every day thinking, ‘Am I going to be OK?’

“I’ll be driving down the road and then burst into tears. I just feel like an emotional wreck and it’s exhausting.”

Even if she is cancer-free, doctors still want Danielle to go ahead with a hysterectomy, which would put her into early menopause.

Danielle Lloyd said: “The doctor has advised me not to have any more children, and whatever the results, I have thickening of the womb, which can eventually lead to cancer anyway. I’ve spoken to a few friends, and they were like, ‘Oh God, are you ready to go through menopause?’ But at the end of the day, I do have five kids, which I’m thankful for.

“In some ways, it is heartbreaking; I sometimes can’t imagine never having a little baby again.”

The blonde beauty urged women to pay attention to their bodies and seek advice when things don’t seem right.

Danielle Lloyd said: “Before the bleeding, the first symptoms I had were feeling dazed and just not feeling like myself. I just knew something wasn’t right. Usually, I have loads of energy – I go to the gym and don’t really get tired. But I was really struggling and felt like I was having a breakdown. It was like I was there, but I wasn’t there. It’s so important to see someone straight away. So many people put it off because they’re scared. I’m terrified of getting these results.”

