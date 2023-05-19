Rachel Weisz admitted life is “less stressful” for her and Daniel Craig now he is no longer James Bond.

The 53-year-old actress used to worry about her husband – who she married in 2011 – when he was starring in the action franchise because shooting the spy stories could be “very dangerous”, and though she is “very proud” of the work he did until he bowed out with 2021’s ‘No Time To Die’, they are both relieved he’s not putting himself at risk of injury anymore.

Asked if she is relieved Daniel is no longer Bond, Rachel told Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on ‘The News Agents’ podcast: “It was very dangerous. I mean, he got injured a lot because he did all his own stunts.

“So, the danger quotient has definitely gone down… It is a much less stressful time for him. I’m really proud of his time as Bond and I think he was really, really brilliant. But yeah, it’s much less stressful now, for sure.”

The ‘Dead Ringers’ actress previously hit out at the idea of a woman taking over from Daniel as Bond.

She was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper saying about the concept of changing Bond’s gender: “Definitely not. That is a male character. That is written by a man for a man. No.”

The ‘About a Boy’ actress, 53, previously said women deserve to have their own stories and shouldn’t be pitted against their male counterparts.

Rachel told The Daily Telegraph: “Ian (Fleming – the creator of Bond) devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women.

“Why not create your own story rather than jumping onto the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”

