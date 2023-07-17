Damon Albarn “found it difficult” to cope with his Britpop success.

The 55-year-old star enjoyed huge success as part of Blur during the Britpop era in the 1990s – when British bands dominated the musical landscape – and Damon admits that he struggled to cope with the pressures of fame.

Damon Albarn told the ‘Rise And Fall Of Britpop’ podcast: “I had a sort of a strange episode when I was walking under the A12. Suddenly it looks like everything you’ve ever dreamed of is going to come true and I had a real … call it a panic attack or something like that.

“That reverberated for many years really. It was quite difficult thing to live with, especially as everything ramped up. I found it difficult, if I’m honest,” Damon Albarn said.

Blur developed an intense rivalry with Oasis during the Britpop era, and Damon previously admitted to getting “caught up” in the hype.

The chart-topping star also conceded that he couldn’t beat his Oasis rival Noel Gallagher “in a war of words”.

He told the Guardian newspaper: “We were young and we let ourselves get caught up in it. And the competitiveness was ridiculous for a while, but, you know, I was never gonna beat Noel in a war of words.”

Damon Albarn also believes that pop music has become “dumber” over recent times.

He shared: “It’s a shame because the three-minute pop song was such a great way to express discontent. But we have allowed our pop music to become dumber.

“You have to look to the margins for a lot of the really interesting stuff. With the mainstream, it’s like we’ve gone back to showbusiness again. It’s a pop landscape that exists like Dylan and the Beatles never happened, never mind the Specials.”

