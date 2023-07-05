Damian Lewis is set to perform the National Anthem ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix.

The 52-year-old ‘Billions’ actor has launched into a music career after releasing his first album ‘Mission Creep’ – which is thought to have been written amid his heartache following the death of his ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress wife Helen McCrory from breast cancer in April 2021 aged 52.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Racing fan Damian said about his upcoming National Anthem slot at Silverstone on Sunday (09.07.23): “Never in a million years did I think I’d be singing the National Anthem or playing a gig with my band at the British Grand Prix.”

“It’s so special, with a unique festival atmosphere and I’m honoured to have been asked.”

The anthem will follow Damian’s live performance accompanied by his band in the paddock following qualifying on Saturday (08.07.23.)

He released ‘Mission Creep’ via Decca Records in June and went on to play sold out shows in London at The Omeara, Tabernacle and Hoxton Hall as well as at Wilderness, Cheltenham Jazz and Black Deer festivals.

The record is described as “a thoughtful collection of rootsy, rock and jazz-tinged songs that reveals a deep love of music” that showcases Damian’s “songwriting which is poetic, poignant and deeply personal”.

On TV, Damian most recently starred in and executive produced ITVX’s ‘A Spy Among Friends’ and will soon make a highly anticipated return to Showtime’s ‘Billions’.

Firmly established as a highlight of the British sporting calendar, the British Grand Prix is already sold out with around 480,000 people set to visit across the weekend. 160,000 are expected to be in attendance on race day, with millions more watching across the globe as Damian Lewis opens proceedings at the Formula 1 Grid Ceremony.

For the first time, the 2023 British Grand Prix will also officially open with a show on Thursday (06.07.23) night headlined by British musicians Calvin Harris, Jess Glynne and Cat Burns.

Jax Jones, the Black Eyed Peas and Tom Grennan will headline the remaining weekend slots in the music arena, which has been expanded this year to accommodate up to 45,000 people.

Must Read: When Lady Gaga Said Having ‘S*x Without Condoms Is Like Russian Roulette’ Revealing Her Rule In S*x Life: “I Have Always Asked A Guy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News