Dame Sheila Hancock Is Heartbroken After Losing Her Wedding Rings: "It's Kind Of Sentimental Rubbish..."

Dame Sheila Hancock has been left “heartbroken” after losing her wedding rings

The 90-year-old actress kept her favourite jewellery close to her heart by wearing four rings on a chain around her neck which included bands from her marriages to late John Thaw and Alec Ross and rings which belonged to her parents – but Sheila lost them on a night out in central London last week and she’s mounted a campaign appealing for help.

During an appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Monday (03.07.23), Dame Sheila Hancock explained: “I don’t wear jewellery as such do you know what I mean. I wear a watch for practical reasons … but this contained the rings of my mother – my mother’s wedding ring – my dad’s signet ring and it’s the only thing I have of my father. Because he didn’t have any other possessions.

Dame Sheila Hancock added, “And my first husband who died, and John who also died. And a little crucifix that we bought in Egypt. And I take it with me… It’s kind of sentimental rubbish but I have it with me for big events and things like that. It may be tucked behind my shirt or on view.”

Sheila went on to explain she last wore it during a night out at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London’s West End and she’s hoping someone may have found it on the street.

She went on: “I don’t know how I lost it. I went to this wonderful show – ‘Accidental Death of an Anarchist’ – and I went to the party afterwards and I was photographed wearing it and then I looked at some CCTV when I arrived home and I couldn’t quite see but it looked as though I could possibly have lost it on the walk between the theatre and the car.”

Dame Sheila Hancock concluded by saying: “The thing that worries me is that you bring it to the police and they don’t do lost and found anymore. They haven’t got time. If someone’s got it and if someone finds something like that – what do you do?

“In the old days you’d stop the copper on the beat or you went to the police station with it. Now all the police stations are closed. So you can’t do that.

“I have the feeling that somewhere out there, there’s somebody who has picked it up, put it in their pocket thinking this is obviously some sentimental thing, what can I do with it?”

As well as appearing on TV, appeals have been launched on Dame Sheila Hancock’s Twitter page offering a £500 reward for the return of the jewellery.

One post read: “Sheila is heartbroken to lose her most treasured possession; gold chain holding 4 wedding rings; her parents and her 2 marriages to Alec Ross John Thaw. Believe lost in central London early last week. PLEASE RT. She’s absolutely desperate for its return. £500 Reward offered.”

