Dame Joanna Lumley wears “too much” makeup. The 77-year-old actress began her career as a model before appearing as the glamorous spy Purdey in ‘The New Avengers’ and later played boozy fashion editor Patsy Stone in the classic BBC sitcom ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ opposite Jennifer Saunders but explained that these days she just “lashes it on” and ends up going overboard.

She told Yours Magazine: “I tend to put on too much makeup! I lash it on, mainly because I can’t see what I am doing! I just think ‘Eyebrows go roughly here, put more mouth on!’ So, if I look a bit overdone that’s why!”

Dame Joanna is now fronting ‘Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure’ for ITV1 and is seen exploring Indonesia, Zanzibar, India, and Madagascar in the travel series to discover the spice trade and discovering nutmeg oil for the benefit of skincare, explained that while doesn’t always try the food on offer, there is “almost no oil” she won’t try for the sake of her complexion.

Dame Joanna added: “I always pretend I’ve got a strange religion which requires me not to eat certain things – and that’s meat or fish.

“Because if things are going to go wrong in food, often it is that if something is too old or sometimes a bit scary. You know, the sheep’s eyeball story! It keeps me slightly safe, but otherwise, I try it. “Whatever it is, I have a go.

“But I’m a great believer in oils of all kinds; there’s almost no oil I won’t put on my skin!”

