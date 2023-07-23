Dame Joan Collins 'dressed and acted' like a boy to hide changing body
Dame Joan Collins ‘dressed and acted’ like a boy to hide changing body (Picture Credit: Bang Showbiz)

Dame Joan Collins used to “dress, look, and act like a boy” when she was growing up.

The 90-year-old actress recalled hating her changing shape when she hit puberty and resorted to concealing her figure in baggy clothes designed for the opposite s*x.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She told Britain’s OK! magazine: “I would dress, look, and act like a boy.

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out