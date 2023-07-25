Dalton Gomez is “having a hard time” following his split from Ariana Grande.

The 27-year-old real estate agent tied the knot with ‘7 Rings’ singer Ariana, 30, in 2021 but following reports that the couple has called it quits after just over two years of marriage, he is said to “still have a lot of love” for her but she has “moved on”, an insider has claimed.

The source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Dalton Gomez is having a hard time after his breakup with Ariana Grande. It has been a difficult time for him because he wanted to make things work. He still has a lot of love for her and still considers her his partner, but she has moved on. Dalton’s friends are encouraging him to do the same.”

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande secretly tied the knot in May 2021 at Ariana’s home in California but a source has claimed that the ‘Into You’ songstress – who had been shooting her role as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of ‘Wicked’ in London before jetting back to the US amid her rumoured marriage breakup – wants to remain “best friends” with estranged husband, even though they are thought to have been having difficulties for some time.

A source told PageSix: “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

Ariana Grande was last seen with her wedding band in public in April at Jeff Goldblum’s London concert and it was recently reported that she was keen to “step out of the spotlight” and spend time with friends.

