Ryan Phillippe is “thankful” he has got sober.

The 49-year-old actor admitted the “clarity and spiritual connectedness” he has experienced since giving up drugs, including nicotine, have left him feeling “real good” but didn’t explain how long he has been clean for.

Sharing a mirror selfie, in which Ryan wore a white tank top, aviator sunglasses and had a toothpick in his mouth, he wrote on Instagram: “Officially the longest I’ve gone since I was a teen without some kind of nicotine or marijuana in my system(among other things…).

“Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance. “Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good.(sic)”, added Ryan.

And the ‘Shooter’ star – who has Ava, 24, and Deacon, 19, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and Kailani, 12, with former girlfriend Alexis Knapp – is determined to keep looking after himself.

He reposted the photo on his Instagram Story and wrote: “My only remaining addictions are toothpicks + self-improvement.”

Ryan has previously opened up about his “issues” with depression and how meditation and exercise helped him keep his mental health struggles at bay.

He told Women’s Health magazine in 2017: “I also have issues with patience and depression, and I’m thinking about how to focus and steady myself and be kinder and better. Meditation and exercise work for me…

“I think people fear being stigmatised or treated in a blanket fashion, which is sometimes the response to someone who says, ‘I struggle with depression.’ But really, depression could manifest in a thousand different ways depending on who it is.

“I don’t think there’s any reason not to talk about it. We can help each other cope and give tools that we learn along the way.”

