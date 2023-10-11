Henry Golding has become a father for a second time. The 36-year-old actor and his wife Liv Lo Golding welcomed their second child into the world, daughter Florence Likan Golding, on September 9th.

Captioning a joint Instagram video, the couple wrote: “The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other. This is our birth story fit-sphere.com @fitsphere_bylivlo (sic)”

Liv – who also has two-year-old daughter Lyla with the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star – revealed she went to hospital “for observation” on her due date, September 8th, after suffering “heavy bleeding”.

A day later, the medics began preparing an emergency C-section after she had a fever and the baby “started to go into distress”, but Liv was still able to have her desired vaginal birth.

She wrote on her Fit Sphere website: “We checked in to the hospital at 3:30 a.m. on 9/9/23. The nurses knew I wanted a vaginal birth, but were worried about my bleeding. At 4 cm dilated I got an epidural, but things didn’t calm down as expected. I suddenly had a fever and the baby started to go into distress. The team started prepping the OR for an emergency C-section and rushed to get me antibiotics, but in the meantime, I went from 4-10 cm so quickly that there was no time for that plan. My doctor came in and said, luckily, that I had the option to push, but the baby would have to be born right away. Any mother with the threat of a C-section would do as I did. In 3 pushes Florence Likan Golding was born at 7lbs at 9:03 am on 9/9/23. (sic)”

Liv, 38, was re-admitted to hospital a few days later with a blood infection, and she felt “rebirthed” during the whole experience. She wrote: “Healing from postpartum, a blood infection, becoming a mother of two, and breastfeeding at the same time was an intense experience that rebirthed me at the same time as my daughter Florence.

“When a life-changing moment presents itself we have a choice to change with it. These powerful moments, which do not come often, can last for an instant or, if we choose, can continue to process and implement changes for a complete lifestyle overhaul. While at the time the process was utterly devastating I have no regrets about choosing a spontaneous vaginal delivery nor do I hold any ill feelings towards the process. With some intuition and a bit of my demanding stubborn personality, I managed to get diagnosed.”

“I got through it and healed with the love and support of my family, friends, doctors, nurses, and holistic specialists who helped me turn around in a record time. I am so grateful to have access to these healers, so I have shared their links with their mentioned titles for you to reach out to if you also need help or if their work resonates with you. (sic)”

In May, Henry confirmed he and Liv were expecting their second child together.

The actor shared a black-and-white photo of his family on Instagram and he captioned the snap: “Inbound [heart and child emoji] (sic)”

Liv – who married the Hollywood star in 2016 – has also shared the same image on her own Instagram account. She captioned the photo: “Oh hey! New baby otw, due Sept 1 [heart and stars emojis] (sic)”

