Craig David has been celibate for “maybe a year or so”. The ‘7 Days’ singer, 42, became a pin-up and ladies’ man after launching his sex-themed hits including ‘7 Days’ in the late-1990s, but has admitted his womanising days at the peak of his career and a string of one-night stands sparked “many different traumas”.

He told ‘The Louis Theroux Podcast’ about choosing celibacy as he hunts for true love: “Sometimes you gotta pull it back, man. I’m 42 years old now – things are different.

“If we can’t deep dive, if I can’t have a conversation and at the same time laugh like crazy with you, and see the beauty from within you, then we’re just gonna be doing the same game that I’ve been playing since day one. I don’t want that anymore,” said Craig David.

Craig David, whose ‘7 Days’ boasted about “making love by Wednesday, and then on Thursday, and Friday and Saturday”, also admitted he is not dating and has not had a romp for “maybe a year or so”.

He also spoke about being left with heartache from a two-week romance when he was 16, which he said “closed down” his heart.

Craig said: “I had never felt anything like that before. My heart kind of closed down.”

The singer has also told how he felt bullied by being parodied in the ‘Bo’ Selecta’ sketch show, fronted by comedian Leigh Francis, and which took its title from the Artful Dodger and Craig David song ‘Re-Rewind The Crowd Say Bo Selecta’.

Craig David told Leah Palmieri on the ‘Spotify: Mic Check’ podcast: “I’m quite grateful it didn’t translate overseas. It was very UK-based but because the UK was home for me, it hit home.

“It was unfortunate it became so popular but it is what it is.”

Leigh, 50, who goes by stage name Keith Lemon, has apologised after he was branded a “bully” and “racist” by Craig for using a blackface rubber mask to mock him on Channel 4’s ‘Bo’ Selecta’.

