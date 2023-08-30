Courtney Stodden Shares A Heartfelt Post On Her 29th Birthday: "I’m Going To Wrap Up The Decade Of My Twenties With Boss Moves..."

Courtney Stodden is “feeling free” after turning 29.

The TV star celebrated their latest birthday on Tuesday (08.29.23) and Courtney has taken to social media to acknowledge the landmark.

Courtney Stodden wrote on Instagram: “feeling free. 28, I needed you [tears emoji] You pushed me to become a stronger woman. Ringing in 29 with fierce independence in my own place, on my own – for the first time in my life. I have so much gratitude in my soul and immense excitement for what’s to come. I’m going to wrap up the decade of my twenties with boss moves only and additions that make ME happy [wink and celebration emojis]

“#29 #birthdaygirl #august29 #healing #chakras #meditation #healingjourney #prayer #mentalhealthawareness #virgo #zodiac #explorepage #reels (sic)”

Courtney Stodden actually split from Chris Sheng back in July.

The TV star and the filmmaker ended their engagement, with a rep revealing that Courtney intended to discuss their break-up publicly.

The rep told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “Courtney is now a single woman. She is looking forward to telling her story.”

Courtney Stodden – who is non-binary – got engaged to Chris in 2021, when they announced the news via social media.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Courtney Stodden said at the time: “I said yes … OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful (sic)”

Chris also deleted his engagement post from Instagram.

The filmmaker wrote at the time: “We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime.

“For the first time we’re both experiencing unconditional love.”

