Owen Teague consulted with his idol Andy Serkis before starring in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’. The 24-year-old actor plays chimpanzee Cornelius in the upcoming movie and revealed how he sought the advice of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ actor – who previously featured in the franchise as Caesar – on how to adapt to the challenge of motion capture acting.

Owen quickly got used to the performance capture work and admitted that he considered it to be “freeing” compared to the traditional art form.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Owen Teague said: “Well, we all talked to Andy Serkis. He and I had a meeting, and he was part of why I became an actor. So this was something that I’d been wanting to do my entire life, and it was literally a dream come true to get to do this job and play this character.