Corey Feldman has filed for legal separation from his estranged wife.

The ‘Goonies’ actor announced last month he and Courtney Anne Mitchell had split after six years of marriage, and he’s now making moves to make things official, though he isn’t seeking a divorce.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Corey cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and explained they separated on 22 June this year.

He wants to block the court’s ability to award Courtney spousal support.

Announcing their split last month, the 52-year-old actor and his estranged wife cited the pressure of the 34-year-old beauty’s ongoing medical problems as one of the reasons for them growing apart.

He said in a statement: “We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other.

“There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads.”

In addition, Courtney has been touring with Corey’s band, but she is going to take a step back from their current concert schedule.

He continued: “Due to Courtney’s health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it’s not in her best interest to continue on ‘Love Retours 23’ at this time. On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery.

“We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Courtney insisted she will “always” love the ‘Lost Boys‘ star.

She said in her own statement: “It is with a deep and heavy sadness that I am announcing my separation from Corey. We’ve shared some amazing times together both private and public, and I will always cherish these moments we’ve shared together. I love him dearly and I always will.”

Courtney explained she had been suffering from health issues including “chronic fatigue” and COVID-19 complications for the last two years.

