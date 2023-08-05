Eddie Izzard has launched a fresh campaign to become an MP.

The 61-year-old comedian previously attempted to become the parliamentary candidate for the Labour Party in Sheffield Central last year, but was unsuccessful. However, she is keen to try again and has announced a campaign to be chosen to stand as Labour’s candidate for the seat of Brighton Pavilion on England’s South Coast.

In a video announcing her candidacy, Eddie – who lived around 30 miles from Brighton as a child – explained why she’s hoping to be picked to represent Labour at the next general election, saying: “Whilst the Tories [Conservative Party] stoke fear and encourage culture wars, Brighton has shown the country another way; Open-minded and welcoming to all, with a thriving arts, creative and cultural scene.

“Imaginative, energetic and full of entrepreneurial spirit. But for 13 years the Tories have tried to drag us down. Police numbers, cut. Fewer dentists, doctors and nurses.

“A rail network grinding to a halt, and sewage dumping into the sea. Hiking the cost of everything and holding Brighton back. And we all saw what happened under the Green council — house building stalled whilst rubbish piled high in the streets.”

Eddie went on to say: “It will take practical action – not protest – to fix what’s broken, and to win this seat, Labour needs a candidate that can inspire many thousands to become our friends and allies in the fight for a fairer-greener-cleaner planet. Reaching out and lifting people up, is at the heart of my politics. I believe in making connections – not breaking connections. So please join me – get in touch, get involved and let’s make Brighton Pavilion Labour again.”

Brighton Pavilion is currently represented by the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas who has held the seat since 2010 but recently announced plans to step aside and not run in the UK’s next general election.

