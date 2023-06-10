Bill Bailey is to front ‘Perfect Pub Walks’. The 58-year-old comedian will be joined by a different famous face each week as he takes a ramble between rural hostelries, enjoying the picturesque views and different tipples along the way, in the new four-part series for More 4.

Programme bosses hope to capitalise on the trend for more sedate viewing following the popularity of Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse’s show ‘Gone Fishing’.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre TV column: “Shows like ‘Gone Fishing’ hark back to a simpler age of telly when programmes were designed to let viewers unwind rather than be constantly titillated.”

“Its success has shown there’s still a market for a concept that hooks the viewer in a more subtle way. Perfect Pub Walks taps into that, and Bill Bailey is the perfect figure to take the reins.”

According to the outlet, the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion will be joined on one episode by ‘Have I Got News For You’ star Paul Merton.

The programme will see Bill Bailey travel to the Peak District before heading to the West Country for walks in Dorset and his home county of Somerset, with the series ending in Suffolk.

The comic isn’t a stranger to long walks as last summer, he completed a seven-day, 100-mile trek along part of the South West Coast Path and raised around £110,000 in memory of his friend Sean Lock, who died of cancer in August 2021.

Bill Bailey walked from Bude in Cornwall to Combe Martin in Devon – which was one of his and Sean’s favourite treks – alongside other friends including fellow comedian Lee Mack.

And he previously revealed his late pal had a passion for the great outdoors, and admitted the pair always tried to make the most of their final years together by going on multiple trips.

He told ‘This Morning’: “He had been diagnosed with lung cancer a few years ago and it was at the time quite a blow, particularly when it was quite advanced.

“We’ve tried to make the most of the last few years. We spent a lot of time together and went on trips together. And he’s continued to work.

“We used to walk for miles. We’d talk about everything. Sean was brilliant company.”

