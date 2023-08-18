Coleen Rooney admits her marriage has been a “battle”.

The ups and downs of Coleen’s marriage to her childhood sweetheart Wayne Rooney have been well documented – with Coleen, 37, forgiving Wayne for a number of cheating scandals – and she admitted there have been times when she’s been “full of frustration and hurt”.

Coleen told British Vogue: “We’ve had our ups and downs. Obviously everybody knows. It’s been hard to go through it in the public eye but there has always been love there. If the love is gone then, you know, it’s pointless. But if not, you’ve got something to work for.

“It’s been a battle at times. I look at [any] situation we’re in and think, ‘Could we move forward from that? Is it worth moving forward from that?’ I don’t just give up.”

Coleen revealed she tells her friends who are facing similar issues: “Don’t give up straight away. You’ll get annoyed straight away, but I’ve always given myself time. And there’s been times when it’s taken longer than others to work out what I want. There’s been doubts. ‘Is this going to work?’ I’ve been full of frustration and hurt.”

Coleen and soccer star Wayne, 37, met when they were 12 and started dating when they were 16 and she says their shared history is an important part of their relationship.

Coleen – who has kids Kai, 13, Klay, eight, Kit Joseph, seven and Cass Mac, five, with Wayne – said: “We’ve experienced so much together. But another thing is we’ve never backed away from it. We own it. I remember having a conversation about this with someone and I said: ‘Well, do you know what your wife gets up to every day and night? At least I know what my husband’s doing!’ It mightn’t be good, but I know. People lie to themselves.”

