Coco Lee has died at the age of 48.

The actress and singer voiced the leading role of Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of In Walt Disney’s 1998 classic ‘Mulan’ but passed away on Sunday (02.07.23) following a battle with depression, according to her sisters.

The sisters released a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, which read: “Not only did she bring us joy with her songs and dances in the past 29 years, she also worked hard to break new ground for Chinese singers in the international music scene and has been doing her utmost to shine for the Chinese To all the fans and friends who love Coco Lee:

“With great sadness, we would like to tell you sad news: Coco, unfortunately, suffered from depression a few years ago. After a long period of fighting against the disease, unfortunately, this condition took a turn for the worse recently. “

According to translated reports, the Disney voiceover star – who released 18 studio albums throughout her career and received international recognition for her 2000 hit ‘Do You Want My Love’ – had attempted suicide and ended up in the hospital in a coma.

The sisters concluded their post by thanking the medical staff at the hospital and reminded fans that her “light will last” forevermore.

The statement concluded: “Finally, I would like to thank the medical staff again for their dedicated rescue and care throughout the whole process. At the same time, I hope that you will not only miss Coco, but also share her bright smile, treat people with sincerity, convey kindness and love to everyone around you, and continue Coco’s wish-to let everyone around her feel her love and happiness.

“Although Coco stayed in the world for a short time, her light will last forever!”

