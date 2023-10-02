Ne-Yo has been declared the legal father of his two youngest children. The 43-year-old ‘Closer’ singer – born Shaffer Chimere Smith – has sons Braiden, two, and seven-month-old Brixton with his ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise, 35, and filed to establish his paternity of the boys in May.

His kids will now have their last names legally changed from Bagnerise to the singer’s real last name Smith, TMZ reports. The outlet added Ne-Yo wanted Braiden and Brixton to have access to his inheritance, despite him no longer dating their mother.

Dad-of-seven Ne-Yo also has daughter Madilyn Grace, 12, and son Mason, 11, with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, and Shaffer Chimere Jr, seven, Roman Alexander-Raj, five, and Isabella Rose, two, with ex-wife Crystal Renay.

The pair married in February 2016 but the on-off couple divorced two years later – before marrying again in April 2022. In July 2022, Crystal accused Ne-Yo of cheating on her with “numerous” women and filed for divorce and alleged the singer had fathered a child with another woman.

Two months after Ne-Yo and Crystal finalized their divorce in January 2023, the performer sought parental rights for Braiden, who was born in 2021, and Brixton, who arrived in February this year.

Crystal cited his alleged infidelity with Sade as the reason for their split and called their marriage “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation”.

A day before her filing, Crystal accused Ne-Yo of cheating in a lengthy post on social media, saying she endured “eight years of lies and deception” throughout their relationship. She said at the time: “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t,” she added.

Ne-Yo hit back on social media, saying: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

