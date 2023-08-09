Ciara is pregnant. The 37-year-old star has announced that she’s expecting her fourth child and her third with her husband, Russell Wilson.

Alongside a silhouette video featuring her growing baby bump, Ciara wrote on Instagram: “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” [heart emojis] (sic)”

In the video, Ciara is seen posing in front of a pool as she turns sideways to show off her baby bump. The ‘Goodies’ hitmaker has kept herself busy throughout her latest pregnancy.

A source told PEOPLE: “Ciara has been working and travelling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot.”

Ciara – who already has Win, three, and Sienna, six, with Russell, and Future, nine, with rap star Future – has impressed people around her with her energy levels over recent weeks.

The insider explained: “She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos – but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch.

“She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Ciara revealed that she’s loving the challenge of raising three children.

The chart-topping star explained that she’s found a way to “make it work” over recent years.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her parenting experience, she shared: “There are three kids, three of these precious, beautiful, turned-up-crazy, fun, amazing human beings that come with so much. It’s like, ‘Oh my Lordy,’ but you also find a way to make it work. That’s the beauty of it all, it’s organized chaos.”

