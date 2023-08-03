Ciara has her son to thank for her Gap and LoveShackFancy collaboration. The 37-year-old singer used to dream about working with Gap and finally got her chance after her son Future Zahir worked on a campaign with the company back in 2017, when he was just three years old.

Speaking to WWD, the singer said: “I used to always dream of being a part of something with Gap when I was young, and it’s kind of amazing how my son actually gave me that opportunity, because he did a campaign in 2017.

“He was the first in our family to do that. I was looking at my daughter, and I go, ‘Gosh, I hope she can do a campaign like her brother did with Gap.’ And then I literally get a phone call like a week later after actually talking about that, manifesting that, [telling me], ‘Gap has an amazing collaboration with LoveShackFancy and would love for you and your baby to be a part of.’” Ciara added.

Ciara features in the new campaign with both of her children, Future, nine and Sienna, six. Speaking about her reply to the offer to collaborate, she said: “I go, ‘That’s crazy!’ Talk about timing and the power of manifestation.’”

Ciara and her stylist Deonte “Deo” Nash worked with designer Kwame Adusei on the collection.

She said: “I’ve been becoming a fan of his. One, he’s a Black designer. And Kwame has this really cool, elegant, chic touch, and his silhouettes are amazing.”

LoveShackFancy designer Rebecca Hessel Cohen added: “I was obviously so excited because Gap has been so important to me my entire life, and I grew up going to that Gap on 74th [Street] with Lexington. It was like a rite of passage. I lived in it.”

