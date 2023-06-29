Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Their Fourth Kid 'Wren' Through Surrogacy, Model Writes "Our Hearts, & Our Home, Are Officially Full"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s surrogate has told how it was “an honor” to bring their newborn son Wren into the world.

The showbiz power couple – who have daughter Luna, seven, son Miles, five, and five-month-old girl Esti, – took to social media to announce the birth of their baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, and the pair’s surrogate, Alexandra, has admitted they made the experience of carrying their son “so wonderful”.

She commented on Instagram: “Thank you for choosing me [heart emoji] For making this whole experience so wonderful. For loving me and my family whole heartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side [heart emoji]”

The couple – who have been married since 2013 – have paid tribute to Alexandra by giving their baby boy, who arrived on June 19 “just minutes before midnight”, the middle name Alexander.

Chrissy wrote on Instagram: “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

Chrissy revealed they started their search for a surrogate in 2021 before they met their “perfect match” in Alexandra.

She wrote: “All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives.”

Chrissy had a “life-saving abortion” in September 2020 due to a partial placenta abruption, and she and John named their late son Jack.

In February 2022, Chrissy revealed she was undergoing in vitro fertilisation, and told fans in her pregnancy announcement in August that year: “1 billion shots later … we have another on the way.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves. But so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

