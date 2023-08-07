Chrissie Hynde thinks she’s a “poster girl” for the feminist movement.

The 71-year-old musician is a feminist “through and through”, and she thinks the movement has evolved throughout her lifetime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chrissie – who is best known as the lead singer of the Pretenders – told the Observer newspaper: “I think I’m a poster girl for feminism. There’s nothing about me that is not feminist, through and through.

“Is feminism needed? It has a different agenda every decade as it must and as it should. When I grew up in the 60s, as a teenager, I thought we fixed it. You know, I thought we could move on from that, and women could do what they wanted.

“The big change for me was pre-birth control and after. Only 80 years ago, women might have had 30 pregnancies including miscarriages by the time they were 50. I think modern feminists sometimes forget that.”

Chrissie Hynde actually believes that ‘Sex and the City’ – the hit TV sitcom – has put the feminist movement “way back”.

The music star also thinks that equality is still lacking in the arts.

Chrissie – who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 as a member of the Pretenders – explained: “Some of the problem since has been what people are watching on television, you know, ‘Sex and the City‘, things like that. That put it way back.

“I mean, who talks about dating? I never went on a date in my life. In certain areas, yes, of course, there’s equality that has to be addressed. But in the arts, I don’t see that.”

Must Read: When Nicole Kidman Ate ‘Bugs’ With A Four Course Worm Meal & Described One “Like A Hairy N*t”, Disgusted Netizens Trolled “It Is Not The Worst Thing She Has Put In Her Mouth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News