Chrishell Stause On Marrying Girlfriend G Flip 'Very Untraditionally' In Las Vegas: "It Was Nice To Kind Of Keep Things Private..."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip married “a little bit ago”.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star – who was previously wed to Justin Hartley – revealed on on Istagram on 10 May that she and the non-binary musician had tied the knot, and she’s now admitted they are “still keeping some things” private, including when they actually got hitched.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chrishell Stause told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it.

Chrishell Stause added, “Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it’s exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So it’s nice.

“It just really meant a lot for us. And it was… the best day of all time.

“I just feel like, some of those things you don’t want to hear people’s opinions on. It was perfect. It was amazing.”

But the blonde beauty admitted their Las Vegas wedding was “very untraditional”.

She added: “It was very untraditional. Elvis was there! So it was great.”

Chrishell Stause wanted to share her marriage with the world ahead of the premiere of the sixth season of ‘Selling Sunset’ so fans could understand her year-long relationship better.

She explained: “Going into season six, it’s one of those things where you don’t get to see a lot of us in some of the stuff that we shot.

“So I think that it did feel like the right time for us so that you could watch [the show] through the right lens of, ‘This isn’t a fling, this is something really meaningful.’

“I really wanted to validate our love and really feel like we let people know that this is, you know, this isn’t something silly, [or that] we’re just having fun.

“We have big plans for each other. And I think that that’s something that, in the scope of the world today, it’s something that I was happy to share, and it’s something that I really am proud about.”

But the wedding won’t be on the show as the couple are keen to “keep some stuff” to themselves.

And the 41-year-old star is amazed they managed to keep the ceremony a secret.

She said: “We squeaked by. There was some chatter online.”

Must Read: Kanye West’s Reported Wife Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Poking N*pples In A White Top As He Steps Out In Knee Pads, Netizens React “More Like Bianca Uncensori”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News