Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste are planning a second wedding this week.

The Captain America actor and his 26-year-old partner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home on Saturday (09.09.23) and are now planning to host another celebration in Portugal for Alba’s family and friends before they jet off on their honeymoon.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba’s family who couldn’t be in Massachusetts.

“Sometime this week, I believe. Then they’ll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon.”

Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste invited their closest family and friends to the first ceremony, including Chris’ ‘Avengers’ co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

The event was “locked down tight”, according to the New York Post, which reported the guests were all asked to sign non-disclosure agreements and had their phones confiscated before the ceremony.

Chris Evans – who was named the Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE magazine in 2022 – and Alba have so fair remained tight-lipped about their wedding.

The newly-married couple were first linked to each other back in November 2022, when an insider revealed that they had been dating “for over a year and it’s serious”.

A source said at the time: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

The 42-year-old star previously revealed that he’d love to start a family one day.

He told People magazine: “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.

“So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that – I can’t think of anything better.”

