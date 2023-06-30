Chris Evans has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The 42-year-old actor is following in the footsteps of fellow Hollywood star Taron Egerton. Taron admitted earlier this week he was taking some time off social media.

Now ‘Captain America’ star Chris telling fans he is treating himself “to a summer with less screen time”, before turning off his pages.

In response to Taron Egerton saying he is taking “a break from social media for a while”, Chris Evans replied on Instagram: “Count me in. Gonna take a little break everyone.”

He then added on Twitter: “Hey everyone, I’m treating myself to a summer with less screen time so I’m taking a little break from Twitter and IG. See you soon! Much love!” Chris has since deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

When trying to access his Twitter account a message on screen reads: “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

And on his Instagram handle, a message states: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

‘Rocketman’ star Taron Egerton took to his Instagram this week to tell fans he is taking the rest of the year off social media. He wrote: “I’m going to take a break from social media for a while. While I’m not sure why I’m making a big declaration about it, I just think it’s hard to break away from a cycle that I’ve grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself.

He added, “I’ve gotten myself into a place where I spent too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result. I feel a bit removed from myself. And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG is one of several impediments to getting me there.”

His post further read, “Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time; I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I’m not really sure this stuff is very good for any of us. Have a great rest of your year everyone. And if you’re anything like me remember to leave your f****** phone in the other room a bit more often.”

