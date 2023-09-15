Austin Majors was staying in transitional housing when he died.

The former child star passed away in February aged 27 and, after an autopsy released last month attributed his passing to an accidental fentanyl overdose, new details surrounding the ‘NYPD Blue’ actor’s death have been revealed.

According to a coroner’s report obtained by TMZ, security at the house – which provides temporary shelter for the homeless – found Austin unresponsive in his bed after he failed to respond to an evening bed check, though he had been seen getting food at the facility hours earlier.

The report noted security also found two rolled up dollar bills, foil with a white crystal-like powder, pills and a shot glass with white powder residue, which were collected by police as part of their investigation into Austin’s death.

According to reports, Austin had a history of abusing alcohol, Xanax, cocaine and ketamine.

Austin’s family described the late actor as “an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being” following his death.

They said in a statement: “Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career.

“From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy.”

His family also told TMZ: “He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause’, and backpacking together.

“Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

In 2002, Austin clinched the Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) – Young Actor Age Ten or Under prize at the Young Artist Awards for his role in ‘NYPD Blue’.

As well as portraying Theo Sipowicz , the son of Dennis Franz’s character Detective Andy Sipowicz in ‘NYPD Blue’, Austin also appeared in ‘How I Met Your Mother‘, ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘American Dad!’, and ‘ER’.

