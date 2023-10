Chesney Hawkes and his wife said goodbye to their children in tearful voicemail messages as they prepared to perish in a plane crash.

The singer and his partner Kristina were traveling from Greece to the Spanish city of Barcelona over the summer when they were caught up in a terrifying mid-air emergency when the cabin pressure system suffered a “catastrophic failure” – leaving left the couple convinced they were about to die.

The 52-year-old singer told The Sunday Times newspaper: “I thought I was going to die on a flight from Greece to Barcelona. We were on an Aegean Airlines Airbus A320, and Krissy had fallen asleep on my shoulder when the oxygen masks dropped without warning.

“We then heard: ‘Put your mask on, put your mask on! Emergency!’ and could see the cabin crew running down the aisle screaming.

“There was no information from the flight deck. I looked out the window, and it seemed the plane was nose-diving 20,000ft into the Aegean Sea. It was terrifying.”

The English singer insists the couple felt calm, but they wept as they rang their kids to say goodbye. He added: “I looked at my wife and a kind of peace came over us; we were crying as we left voicemails for the kids telling them how much we loved them.”

They eventually found out the plane’s cabin pressure system had suffered a “catastrophic failure,” but they made it to their destination “in one piece”.

However, ‘The One and Only’ star insists the experience was worthwhile because it left him feeling lucky to be alive.

He concluded: “In a weird way I wouldn’t take the experience back. It was a chance for me to see that if I did die I was in a good place and how lucky I’ve been. I wouldn’t do anything differently.”

Chesney Hawkes, whose full name is Chesney Lee Hawkes, is an English pop singer and actor. Hawkes began his career at 19 when he appeared in the film Buddy’s Song, which featured his best-known single The One and Only. The track topped the UK Singles Chart for five weeks and reached the top 10 in the US.

