Cheryl wants to return to the West End stage. The 39-year-old pop star is best known as a member of 2000s group Girls Aloud alongside Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, and the late Sarah Harding – who died in 2021 at the age of 39 following a battle with breast cancer – and following a successful run as Jenny in the London production of ‘2:22: A Ghost Story’ earlier this year, she is reportedly keen to get back on the stage in another role.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Accepting the Ghost Story gig was always a gamble but it has breathed new life into Cheryl’s career. She knows her time as a pop star has come to an end and she openly admits she no longer understands the music industry, but being back on stage was a real buzz for her. She loved every minute and wants to get another show under her belt.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The insider went on to claim that there are “multiple offers” being presented to the former ‘X Factor’ judge – who was replaced in the part by ‘Made in Dagenham’ actress Jaime Winstone – and that it is now just a case of selecting the one that is “right” for her.

The source added: “There are multiple offers on the table so it’s about picking the one that is right for her.”

Cheryl previously admitted she was tempted to try her hand at acting because the part in ‘2.22: A Ghost Story’ just felt “right” and even compared working in the theatre to being on stage as a pop star.

During an appearance on ‘The One Show’, she explained: “I just knew it felt right for me, and I’d feel comfortable in that role … I think all of it is just entertainment, I love being in front of a live audience again rather than just being on screen. You feel the audience participation … it’s like an energy exchange, which isn’t that different from performing a song.”

Must Read: Amber Heard Once Recalled How Her Religious Parents Reacted To Her Bisexuality: “When I Told Them I Was In Love With A Woman… It Was Just Tears, Tears”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News