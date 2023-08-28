Cher is starting over on her biopic because it “wasn’t working out”.

The 77-year-old pop veteran spent two years working on a movie based on her life, but the project has now been scrapped and she is starting from scratch so she can make some changes to ensure the film is exactly how she wants it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cher told The Hollywood Reporter: “We are kind of starting again. It just wasn’t working out, and we needed to adjust some of the things.”

However, the film is going to face further delays because work can’t resume until after the strikes by the writers and actors unions which have brought Hollywood to a standstill. Cher added, “We’re going to have to wait [until after the strikes]. I’m not going to go against my people.”

When asked whether the film is going to be a ” jukebox musical” which showcases her hits, she insisted she still hasn’t decided which direction to go in. The veteran singer explained, “I can never decide what I want to do. The thing about my life is that there’s too much. It’s hard to capture it and all the things I’ve done. So it’s really a lot. The biggest problem is trying to get the story into a decent time period.”

The singer previous confirmed she was working on the biopic alongside producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman – the team behind 2008 ABBA movie-musical ‘Mamma Mia!’ and its sequel ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ which featured Cher in a supporting role.

A previous statement from Craymer explained, “Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true life odyssey to the big screen. One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision. Her unparalleled success in music film and TV have inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”

Eric Roth – the writer behind ‘Forrest Gump‘ and ‘A Star Is Born’ – was onboard to write the screenplay. Roth also penned the screenplay for Cher’s 1987 film ‘Suspect’ and the singer described him as a “dear dear friend” in a tweet announcing the news.

Must Read: When Gwyneth Paltrow Advised Powerful Women To Give More Bl*w Jobs To Their Men In Order To Make Them Feel Secure: “It’s A Good Thing Energetically To Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News