Chelsea Handler knew it was time to end her relationship with Ted Harbert when she was more attracted to the woman they had a threesome with.

The 48-year-old comedian dated the former NBC Broadcasting chairman for four years until 2010 and she admitted they had a lot of “fun” in the bedroom with their masseuse, but she then began sleeping with the unnamed female without her boyfriend knowing.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, she admitted: “I’ve slept with a woman but I haven’t dated a woman, no. It was like a threesome. It was fun. I would [do that again], for sure.

“I was very turned on by this woman. I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy that I was dating. That’s when I knew it was time to break up with the guy.

“I don’t think I ever revealed that [to Ted], but I mean, hopefully, he’s listening now. His name is Ted Harbert. He’s in Portugal though. He might not have access to this … he and his wife are building a house in Portugal.”

And Chelsea – who has been single since splitting from Jo Koy last summer – confirmed she’d “absolutely” be open to a threesome again in the future – but only with another woman.

She said, “It’s fun.

“I don’t wanna get double teamed by a guy but I like another girl in the situation, she can do all the stuff that I’m too lazy to do…”

If a guy wants to have penetration with another guy, I’d question that.”

The former ‘Chelsea Lately‘ host previously blamed Ted’s inability to keep business separate from their relationship as the reason why they split.

She told Marie Claire magazine in 2012, “I would come home from work, and Ted would be like, ‘Do you want to watch your show?’ and I’d be like, ‘No, I just came from my show. That’s the last thing I’d want to do.’ That was the reason it didn’t work out, ultimately. I think.”

