ASICS has teamed up with Charly Cox and Auntie Flo to get people moving on World Running Day.

The Japanese sportswear brand has collaborated with the poet and music producer on a new track to inspire more people to exercise and uplift the nation, by experiencing the mental health benefits of movement.

According to research carried out by the brand, the nation’s mental wellbeing is in decline, with Brits’ State of Mind Score falling to 62 out of 100.

It has been proven that exercise improves mood, with just 15 minutes of movement having a positive impact. However, more than half of Brits admit doing less physical activity than the NHS minimum physical activity guidelines, with four in five needing some kind of motivation to help get them started.

In line with Global Running Day, ASICS, in partnership with Charly and Flo, have taken action by creating a new poem-based track titled ‘Nothing Feels Better’, to inspire people to get up whilst raising money for charity as 82% require music for motivation.

A £5 donation will be raised for the mental health charity each time the poem is streamed on Spotify.

Talking about the collaboration, Charly said: “Mental illness can be debilitating. Gentle movement has helped stave off some of my worst episodes and keeps me mentally and physically in a much better place. Teaming up with ASICS to write this poem has been not only a career highlight but some of the most important and difficult messaging I could try and convey. I really hope this track inspires people to move and find a mental uplift. When life feels like a marathon what’s the point in sprinting? Find pride and joy in moving to feel better not to be better.”

Producer Brian d’Souza, AKA Auntie Flo, founder of Swell Studio, added: “The challenge in this day and age is trying to get people outdoors and moving. Exercise is so important for not only our physical health, but our mental health too, so it’s been great to work with ASICS and Charly to create something that can actually inspire people to get out there. Putting the words to music with a frequency specifically designed to boost endorphins and chord progressions to uplift listeners, was a great challenge – I can’t wait to hear what people think of it.”

‘Nothing Feels Better’ is streaming on Spotify.

